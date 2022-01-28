First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $276.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.33 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81.

