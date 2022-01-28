First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.40.

LH opened at $265.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.85. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $215.37 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

