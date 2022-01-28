First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 917,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,372,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $149.33 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $113.29 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

