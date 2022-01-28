First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,734 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

