First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Solar is investing heftily to boost production of Series 6 solar modules. It has plans to invest $1.3 billion to add 6.6 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2025. Such investment plans will enable it to fulfill its expanded manufacturing capacity targets, which should bolster its long-term growth. Moreover, the stock holds a solid financial position. Its current ratio came in more than 1. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. Unfavorable changes in import tariff for solar products might hurt the stock. A continuous shortage in the supply of polysilicon and a rise in the price of the same may hurt the stock’s performance in the near term.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $72.22 on Monday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.98.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $326,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 136,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

