First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. 148,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,857. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 101,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 98,232 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

