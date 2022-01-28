First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a growth of 2,681.4% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $674,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

