First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.61

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.61 and traded as high as $25.25. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 584,598 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,986.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter.

