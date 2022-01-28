First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 109.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after buying an additional 2,897,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,837,000 after buying an additional 1,857,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after buying an additional 1,013,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after buying an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after buying an additional 805,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

