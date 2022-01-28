FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $195.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.40.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $153.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.04. FirstService has a 52 week low of $134.18 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.88.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,668 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FirstService by 24.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after acquiring an additional 421,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FirstService by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,596,000 after acquiring an additional 171,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

