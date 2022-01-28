FirstService (TSE:FSV) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Raymond James currently has C$200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$226.00.

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$195.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$234.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$234.31. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of C$173.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$256.01.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 5.5900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$247.00, for a total value of C$3,532,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,833,400. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$243.06, for a total value of C$267,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$182,291.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,961.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

