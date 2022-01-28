Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Position Lifted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,449 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 20.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 288.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,978,000 after purchasing an additional 436,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fisker stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.