Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Down 74.0% in January

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the third quarter worth $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the second quarter worth $180,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the second quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flame Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,610. Flame Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

