Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of FFIC traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $711.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

