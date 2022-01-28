Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE F traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,624,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

