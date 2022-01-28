Fort L.P. Buys 140 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $433.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $599.96 and its 200-day moving average is $608.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.60 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

