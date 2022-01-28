Fort L.P. Buys 1,547 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $171.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.68 and a 200 day moving average of $188.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

