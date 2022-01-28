Fort L.P. Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Genpact by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Genpact by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 987.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Genpact stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.