Fort L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,425,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $214.58 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.49 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total value of $740,361.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.32.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.