Fort L.P. Sells 1,793 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of WDFC opened at $220.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

