Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.4% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $3,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,155,402. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $190.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

