Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 946 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 36.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,834,000 after purchasing an additional 172,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded down $7.02 on Friday, hitting $368.94. 15,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.15. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $282.73 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

