Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,808 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises about 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,904 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,812. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

