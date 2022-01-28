Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $21.64 on Friday, reaching $850.74. 859,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,055,285. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,039.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $888.89. The stock has a market cap of $854.37 billion, a PE ratio of 265.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $933.73.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

