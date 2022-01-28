Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,523,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $188.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.09. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.62.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.