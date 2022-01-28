Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,267 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,359,000 after acquiring an additional 518,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after buying an additional 664,811 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,600,000 after buying an additional 406,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

