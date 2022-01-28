Fourthstone LLC Boosts Stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 121.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 133,129 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 199,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 18.6% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 140,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 19,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

