Fourthstone LLC Decreases Stock Position in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Fourthstone LLC lessened its position in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,601 shares during the quarter. HMN Financial comprises 2.5% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.06% of HMN Financial worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 56.6% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 75.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMNF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.14. HMN Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

