Fourthstone LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EBMT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,864. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

