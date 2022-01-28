Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$35.00 during midday trading on Friday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FPRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fraport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

