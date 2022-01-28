Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$35.00 during midday trading on Friday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FPRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fraport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

