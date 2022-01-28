Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 184,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,915,904. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.