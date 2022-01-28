Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.52 ($76.73).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €59.66 ($67.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.39. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($80.84).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

