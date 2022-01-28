Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 21.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 172,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

In other Freshpet news, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -148.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.19.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

