Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,000 to GBX 700. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Fresnillo traded as low as GBX 685.60 ($9.25) and last traded at GBX 694.89 ($9.38), with a volume of 741313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($10.86).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.47) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 860 ($11.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.83) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,014.38 ($13.69).

The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 863.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 845.83.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

