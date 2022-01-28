Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.19

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 45131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNLPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

