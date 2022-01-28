Fresnillo plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.75 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FNLPF. UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FNLPF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.