FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,967. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 89.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 102.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

