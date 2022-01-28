Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) shares fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 61,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 207,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FURY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $81.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

