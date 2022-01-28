FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $26.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $26.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:ABG opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $137.96 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.95.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

