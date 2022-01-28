FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By Cormark

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.27.

OR opened at C$13.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,532.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.45. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.39 and a 1-year high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at C$562,732.80. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916 in the last 90 days.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.