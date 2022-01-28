FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Falcon Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.50%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

