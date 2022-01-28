FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voya Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.98 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VOYA. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE VOYA opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,434 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 39.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.