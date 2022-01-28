FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.40). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $320.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

