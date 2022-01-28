FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Reduced by William Blair

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.44). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.74.

Carvana stock opened at $141.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a 1-year low of $130.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

