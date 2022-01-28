FY2021 EPS Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $4.97 on Friday. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $848.87 million, a P/E ratio of -248.50 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

