FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $3.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 116.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

