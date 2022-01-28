FY2021 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Increased by Analyst

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.48) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.54). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

SOFI opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million.

In related news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

