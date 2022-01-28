FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mitie Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Shares of MITFY stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

