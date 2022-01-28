FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Desjardins dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will earn $5.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.77.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.00.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$117.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$100.81 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$124.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$129.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

