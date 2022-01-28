FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.89.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $183.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.16. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.54 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

